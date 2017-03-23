  • STV
RBS to close 30 branches as more customers move online

Union accuses bank of 'turning its back' on communities.

RBS: Around 770 staff across the UK will be affected (file pic).
RBS is to close 30 branches in Scotland as more customers turn to the internet and mobile phones for banking services.

The move is part of a major restructuring that will see more than 150 RBS and NatWest branches close across the UK.

Around 770 staff will be affected by the closures, but the bank says 300 will be moved to other jobs.

An RBS spokesman said: "Many more customers are choosing to do their banking using mobile and online services over traditional branch counters.

"We interact with our customers over 20 times more through digital channels than physical ones. Half of our personal customers in Scotland are mobile banking users; grown from 500K to 900K since 2014.

"As customers change the way they bank with us, we must change the way we serve them."

The bank has created new roles of community banker and "techXpert" in a bid to provide advice and support to people who previously relied on their high street branches.

But the Unite trade union said surveys show most people value their local branches. 

Acting general secretary Gail Cartmail accused RBS - which is majority owned by the public - of "turning its back" on the communities that have been the foundation of its business for generations.

She said: "That's bad news for our members who now have to live with the threat of redundancy and it's bad news for customers and businesses.

"Banks have a duty to the wider community and that is especially the case for banks like RBS that have large taxpayer-owned shareholdings.

"People like the face-to-face contact that having a physical presence in the high street provides. 

"Pensioners, people with mobility issues and those without internet access are being particularly hard-hit, especially in rural areas. 

"Small businesses are also badly affected, especially those that rely on cash-handling.

"It's time for banking regulators and government to intervene, to force banks to maintain an adequate network that properly serves communities across the UK."

The 30 banks marked for closure in Scotland are: Anstruther, Banchory, Bishopbriggs, Blantyre, Buckie, Cowdenbeath, Cumnock, Cupar, Dalgety Bay, Denny, Forres, Girvan, Alexandra Parade, Anniesland, Burnside, Crosshill, Govan, Grangemouth, Kilsyth, Kirkcaldy Central, Leven, Mauchline, Newton Mearns, Newton Stewart, Prestwick, Stenhousemuir, Stonehaven, Troon, Westhill and Whitburn.

