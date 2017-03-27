News Stand: Scots boxer dies, Russian money laundering

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Monday March 27.

The Daily Record and The Scottish Sun report on the Scottish boxer who died before a fight in Thailand.

While The National previews Theresa May's visit to Scotland.

The Scottish Daily Mail continue their campaign to banish plastic bottles.

And The Herald reveals Russian money laundering from Scottish businesses.

Elsewhere WhatsApp encryption has been criticised in The Scotsman.

The Press and Journal report on a north east street where drivers are regularly caught in bus lane.

And finally The Courier says school pupils could be given the chance to interview their new head teachers.

