Emergency armed police debate after London terror attack

Scottish Police Federation to discuss response to threat at time of cutbacks.

Armed police: Death of unarmed officer prompted Scottish debate. Lorenzo Dalberto/Deadline

Senior officers are to debate armed policing in Scotland at an emergency meeting in the wake of last week's terror attack in London.

Scottish Police Federation (SPF) members submitted a last-minute motion calling for the debate at its annual meeting on Tuesday.

They will discuss whether officers have the right equipment to protect themselves in a terror attack and whether budget cuts have undermined local policing.

Khalid Masood killed three people when he drove a car into pedestrians outside the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday, March 22.

The 52-year-old also fatally stabbed unarmed police officer Keith Palmer before being shot dead.

Armed police were deployed across Scotland following the attack, which has led to questions over whether officers should routinely carry firearms at high-risk locations such as the Scottish Parliament.

The SPF's emergency motion reads: "In light of the recent brutal and savage murder of police constable Keith Palmer in a terrorist attack, that conference discusses the policing responses and readiness of the police service in Scotland to deal with the terror threat.

"Specifically, that the conference discusses whether the fight against terrorist risks being undermined by drastic cuts to the policing budget, the erosion of community-based policing, and whether officers have sufficient personal protective equipment (including firearms) to be able to protect themselves in the event of a terrorist incident."

The widespread introduction of armed police has been one of the single force's most controversial policies, announced two weeks before it was put into action in 2013.

Police Scotland currently has around 360 routinely armed officers after adding 90 to its ranks last year.

However, in 2014 STV News revealed they were only needed at a quarter of the incidents they attended.

The force later announced that armed officers would only be sent to situations where firearms were involved or where there was a credible threat to life.

