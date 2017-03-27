Scots Queen's guard soldier shouts at dancing tourist

He told the surprised tourist to 'Get yersel away' at St James's Palace, London.

'Ho!': Tourist gets told off for dancing in front of the palace. lokirna md45 / Youtube

A video which shows a Scottish Queen's guard soldier shouting at a dancing tourist in front of St James's Palace in London has become a YouTube hit.

The clip opens with a man standing outside the palace gate, flanked by two royal guards in full regalia, who then begins to dance for the camera.

The tourist is then visibly shocked when one of the uniformed soldiers, believed to be part of the Scots Guard regiment, stomps his foot, turns to the man and shouts: "Ho! Get yersel away!'

As the tourist retreats, the guard continues his stern telling-off: "Ye came here and done this yesterday an aw! Do one! Turn the camera aff!"

The chastened tourist then proceeds to do as he is told, bringing the video to an end.

First uploaded on January 27 this year, the 30-second Youtube clip has had over 380,000 views.

The Queen's guard are the contingents of infantry and cavalry soldiers charged with guarding official royal residences in the UK.

