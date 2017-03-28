News Stand: May meets Sturgeon, A90 to get speed cameras

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Tuesday March 28.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Tuesday March 28.

A majority of the front pages lead with the meeting between First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Meanwhile The Courier reveals speed cameras are to be installed on the A90, north from Dundee.

The Press and Journal focus on an oil find west of Shetland.

And finally The Scotsman splits its front page between an Alzheimer's breakthrough and the family of a London terror attack victim.

