New 12-sided pound coin now available in Scottish banks

Seven banks around Scotland will supply customers with the newly-struck coins.

Coin: Mint insists the new coinage is secure. Martin Keene/ PA Wire/ PA Images

The new 12-sided £1 coin is now available in banks across Scotland.

Selected banks will be distributing the coins to customers who want them on Tuesday.

A total of 14 cities around the UK will act as hubs for the new coinage.

However it will take some time before it reaches shops and other banks through the normal cash flow cycle.

The Royal Mint, the body which strikes coins for the UK, has urged the public to "dig out their round pounds" in order to spend or return them before October 15.

They say the new 12-sided coins will be more secure from counterfeiters, making them the safest in the world.

In Glasgow, the Bank of Scotland on Argyll Street will have the new coins on Tuesday, as will the Clydesdale on St Vincent Street.

In Edinburgh, the Barclays on Princes Street and the RBS at St Andrews Square will also have them.

The Clydesdale on Edinburgh's George Street and the Post Office on Fredereick Street will also stock the new £1 coin.

In Aberdeen, the Clydesdale at Queen's Cross will be distributing the 12-sided coin.

Around £1.3 billion worth of coins are though to be in savings jars across the country, and the current £1 coin is thought to account for nearly a third of these.