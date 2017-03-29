News Stand: Holyrood backs indyref2, Marine A to return
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Wednesday March 29.
A number of today's titles lead with the 69-59 vote from Holyrood over indyref2.
While The Scottish Sun reveals police are "woefully unprepared" for a terror attack.
The Scottish Daily Express takes a different light on both these stories.
Elsewhere The Press and Journal report on an emergency call centre closure in the north east.
And finally The Courier is in court as a conman is jailed.
