News Stand: Holyrood backs indyref2, Marine A to return

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Wednesday March 29.

A number of today's titles lead with the 69-59 vote from Holyrood over indyref2.

While The Scottish Sun reveals police are "woefully unprepared" for a terror attack.

The Scottish Daily Express takes a different light on both these stories.

Elsewhere The Press and Journal report on an emergency call centre closure in the north east.

And finally The Courier is in court as a conman is jailed.

