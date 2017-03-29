  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow woman facing deportation wins 11th-hour reprieve

Peter Cassidy

Chennan Fei released from Yarl's Wood detention centre but right to remain uncertain.

Reprieve: Chennan Fei was to be flown to China tonight.
Reprieve: Chennan Fei was to be flown to China tonight. Chennan Fei

A Glasgow woman facing deportation to China after being detained by the Home Office is now on her way back to Scotland.

Chennan Fei, 28, was to be flown to China at 8pm on Wednesday but won an 11th-hour reprieve.

She is now travelling by train back to Glasgow after being released from the Yarl's Wood immigration removal centre in Bedfordshire.

She was transferred there from the Dungavel detention centre in South Lanarkshire after being detained on March 23.

Ms Fei, from Hamiltonhill, moved to Scotland with her parents when she was 13, went to school here and graduated in accounting from Edinburgh University.

She faced deportation to China after her parents overstayed their visa, despite her no longer having a relationship with them.

Ms Fei had been volunteering with community groups and refugee support centres, using her accountancy degree, but she has been told to halt this. Campaigners claim this is an attempt to "isolate" her.

Annette Christie, who launched a petition in support of Ms Fei, said: "Chennan got a new lawyer and that has gone a long way to halting the deportation process.

"We got the news very late last night that it was been halted, but the case is still very much ongoing and it's still up in the air what will happen to her.

"She was booked on a flight to Beijing for tonight but luckily we have managed to halt it. She is getting a train this afternoon and should be back in Glasgow this evening."

She added: "Chennan is a very bright and upstanding young woman who should have a wonderful future ahead of her.

"But I now feel they (the Home Office) are trying to isolate her by restricting her from volunteering."

Her lawyers are seeking a judicial review of the decision to deport her, but a date has not yet been set.

Friends and campaigners have urged the Home Office to reconsider.

Glasgow girl Roza Shalih, who campaigned against deportation after a teenage school friend was detained in a dawn raid, has spoken in support of Ms Fei.

She said: "I feel it's disgusting that they want to deport Chennan Fei.

"She has been in this country since the age of 13 years old, has lived in Scotland and is well integrated into the community.

"I do not understand how the Home Office has come to the conclusion to deport a person that has lived most of her life in Scotland.

"This breaches her rights as she can clearly claim indefinite leave to remain on her 10 years residency in this country."

Ms Shalih said Ms Fei had a right, under the Human Rights Convention, to a private life and to live in peace with her boyfriend.

She added: "I hope the Home Office reconsider their decision and terminate Chennan's deportation."

Patrick Garret, speaking on behalf of the Edinburgh University Students' Association, said: "We believe that Chennan has the right to a family life in Scotland after 15 years of living here, and is being removed from the country, from her community ties, and from her life with her partner.

"We ask that people please sign the online petition against the deportation to China."

The petition "Help Chennan Fei stay in Scotland" has gained more than 2000 supporters since going live on Change.org last night.

In an earlier statement from Yarl's Wood, Ms Fei said: "I am trapped. My mind and my body wants to be liberated... I just hope I don't have to stay here too long. I want to come home to Scotland."

Ms Fei's boyfriend, Duncan Harkness, said he had been planning to propose to her when he returned from a holiday in America. He was abroad when Chennan was suddenly detained.

He said: "I was devastated to hear of Chennan's detention and potential removal from the UK.

"The past few days have been an ongoing nightmare as I'm stuck in the USA on pre-planned holiday.

"I cannot face the prospect of not only losing my girlfriend, but potentially being robbed of an opportunity to say goodbye.

"We enjoy a strong, loving relationship with support from our friends and family. Our future plans were, upon returning from my vacation, for us to move in together and, though I didn't want her to find out this way, for me to propose shortly thereafter."

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "The UK has a proud history of granting asylum to those who need our protection and every case is assessed on its individual merits and in line with immigration rules.

"If someone is found not to need our protection we expect them to leave the UK.

"We do not routinely comment on individual cases."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.