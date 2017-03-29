Wife of Scots rugby star Scott Hastings reported missing

Jennifer Hastings was last seen on Wednesday morning in Edinburgh, police said.

The wife of former Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings has been reported missing.

Jennifer Hastings was last seen around 10am on Wednesday, police said.

Concern was growing for the welfare of the 52-year-old, who was reported missing from her home in Warriston Drive, Edinburgh.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Jennifer's welfare and are keen to speak to anyone who has information that can assist us in tracing her."

Jennifer is 5ft 7in, slim and has blonde, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a purple jacket, white long-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and dark Nike trainers when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.