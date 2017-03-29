Travelodge to expand with 21 new hotels across Scotland

More than 400 jobs will be created by hotels with around ten targeted locations.

Travelodge: General view of Shandwick Place, Edinburgh. (file pic)

Travelodge has announced expansion plans which could see 21 new hotels open in Scotland.

The company said the proposals have the potential to create more than 400 jobs.

A Peterhead Travelodge opened on Wednesday, with further hotels expected in Inverness and Stirling by the end of this year.

Travelodge chiefs said Scotland remains a key growth area, driven by businesses cutting costs and a new generation of independent travellers.

The firm is therefore looking for 21 new hotel sites across Scotland.

Target locations include:

Ardrossan in North Ayrshire

Aviemore in the Highlands

Galashiels in the Borders

Kirkwall on Orkney

Lerwick on Shetland

Loch Lomond

Montrose in Angus

Oban in Argyll and Bute

Pitlochry in Perthshire

The firm is also looking to double its portfolio of hotels in Glasgow with a further five locations.

Brian Wallace, Travelodge chairman, said: "The value hotel market continues to go from strength to strength in Scotland boosted by cost-conscious businesses looking to reduce travel costs and by the growth in independent leisure travel.

"To meet this growing demand in addition to opening in Peterhead today, Travelodge will be opening new hotels in Inverness and Stirling later this year.

"This is just the start, we are on a journey to become Britain's favourite hotel for value and we have identified 21 locations across Scotland where we can bring good quality accommodation at a great value price."

