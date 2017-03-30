  • STV
  • MySTV

Employers 'under pressure' as minimum wage rates rise

PA

Around 2.3 million workers will benefit when the wage rates increase on Saturday.

Minimum wage: Over a fifth of workers will have a wage increase. (file pic)
Minimum wage: Over a fifth of workers will have a wage increase. (file pic)

Around 2.3 million workers will receive a pay rise when minimum wage rates increase on Saturday, but they will create pressures for employers, a report finds.

A study by the Low Pay Commission revealed that in some areas of the UK, over a fifth of workers will have a wage increase, while in others, just 1% will benefit.

The Government's National Living Wage, paid to people over 24, goes up by 30p an hour to £7.50. The national minimum wage will increase by 10p to £7.05 for 21 to 24-year-olds, by 5p to £5.60 for 18 to 20-year-olds and by 5p to £4.05 for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The commission, which advises the Government on the minimum wage, said the higher Living Wage will increase the pay of a typical full-time worker on the rate, by £600 a year.

Accounting for inflation, the minimum wage will be at its highest ever value, said the commission, which advises the Government on the figure.

Around 22% of workers in West Somerset will benefit from increases to the Living Wage - 21% in Torridge, Devon - and almost one in five in other areas including East Renfrewshire, the study found.

In contrast, only 1% of workers in the City of London will benefit, and 2% in areas including Oxford, Guildford and South Cambridgeshire.

Commission chairman Bryan Sanderson said: "The minimum wage increases will bring another year of substantial pay rises for the lowest-paid.

"The minimum wage will cover more workers than ever, and ripple effects mean that the benefits could affect people earning above the minimum as well.

"Thanks to the minimum wage, hourly pay for the lowest-paid is at its highest ever level, unlike pay for other workers which remains well below its pre-recession peak.

"Accompanying pay increases, there will inevitably be pressure for employers.

"While the labour market is performing strongly overall, there has been some weakening in employment growth across some low-paying occupations since 2015, though others are still seeing employment grow.

"These are turbulent times and we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1380741-scots-firms-named-and-shamed-for-not-paying-minimum-wage/ | default

Conor D'Arcy, of the Resolution Foundation, added: "Big increases in the National Living Wage during this parliament are a bold and welcome intervention at a time when pay packets across the rest of the economy are set to be squeezed."

A Government spokesman said: "This rate rise is good news for some of the UK's lowest paid workers.

"These increases were announced in November last year as part of the Chancellor's Autumn Statement, giving employers six months to prepare, and both rises were recommended by the Low Pay Commission to take the interests of both workers and businesses into account."

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said: "The Tories have attempted to disguise the truth on their so-called National Living Wage.

"The National Living Wage isn't a real living wage at all, and the £9 an hour promised by 2020 has been cut to just £8.75.

"The decision by the Chancellor not to deliver on the Tories' promise of £9 an hour by 2020 will cost over two million workers more than £1400."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.