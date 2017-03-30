News Stand: Article 50 triggered, George Michael funeral

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Thursday March 30.

The Daily Record brands Theresa May "despicable" over the terror pact which also leads other titles.

The Press and Journal meanwhile quotes the Prime Minister.

The Herald heralds Wednesday's activity as "the beginning of the end".

While The National appeals to Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, directly.

Elsewhere the Scottish Daily Express reports on a new survey in the wake of the notice being served.

And finally The Scottish Sun splits its front page between George Michael's funeral and a Harry Potter weekend being cancelled.

