Sexual assault victims waiting two days for examination

Policing watchdog HMICS branded the care some victims are receiving 'unacceptable'.

Sexual assault: Victims waiting days for tests (file pic). PA

Sexual assault victims in Scotland are being forced to wait up to two days without washing before they are examined by doctors.

Policing watchdog HMICS branded the care some victims are receiving "unacceptable" in a scathing report.

It said services in Scotland lag behind the rest of the UK and made a series of recommendations for improvement.

Some victims have reportedly been given the choice between being examined immediately by a man or waiting up to 48 hours for a female doctor.

"This leads to victims consenting to an examination in circumstances where they are uncomfortable, simply to get it over with," HMICS said.

There are 63 doctors in Scotland qualified to carry out examinations on sexual assault victims. Only 19 of them are women, however.

A teenage girl with learning difficulties who was unwilling to be examined by a male doctor had to wait more than seven hours without washing before alternative arrangements could be made.

Abused children in the Highlands and Islands often have to travel up to 113 miles to be examined, causing delays which HMICS described as "unacceptable".

"It would make more sense for a paediatrician to travel to where the child is instead of the child, carer and police officers making a journey that compounds the distress of the child and carers," it noted.

Children who have been sexually assaulted in Orkney and Shetland must travel to Aberdeen, while youths in the Western Isles are sent to Glasgow.

HMICS reported: "Not only does this compound the trauma of the victim, but it can also deter other victims from coming forward."

It said there are "significant variations" in the way forensic examinations are carried out in Scotland and noted there is no process to ensure the quality of care.

The Archway, Scotland's only dedicated centre for sexual assault victims, is closed overnight and at weekends. HMICS said this has led to a "two-tier service" for victims.

The watchdog concluded: "The evidence in this review confirms the need for national standards, and highlights wider issues affecting the quality of service delivered to victims of sexual crime.

"The review shows that significant disparity in the services currently provided, and supports the need for further investment in healthcare professionals, premises, and equipment.

"The priority for forensic medical examinations should be to address the immediate health needs and future recovery of patients, with the contribution to potential criminal justice proceedings being a secondary consideration."

HMICS has made ten recommendations for improvement.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.