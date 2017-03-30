  • STV
  • MySTV

Sexual assault victims waiting two days for examination

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Policing watchdog HMICS branded the care some victims are receiving 'unacceptable'.

Sexual assault: Victims waiting days for tests (file pic).
Sexual assault: Victims waiting days for tests (file pic). PA

Sexual assault victims in Scotland are being forced to wait up to two days without washing before they are examined by doctors.

Policing watchdog HMICS branded the care some victims are receiving "unacceptable" in a scathing report.

It said services in Scotland lag behind the rest of the UK and made a series of recommendations for improvement.

Some victims have reportedly been given the choice between being examined immediately by a man or waiting up to 48 hours for a female doctor.

"This leads to victims consenting to an examination in circumstances where they are uncomfortable, simply to get it over with," HMICS said.

There are 63 doctors in Scotland qualified to carry out examinations on sexual assault victims. Only 19 of them are women, however.

A teenage girl with learning difficulties who was unwilling to be examined by a male doctor had to wait more than seven hours without washing before alternative arrangements could be made.

Abused children in the Highlands and Islands often have to travel up to 113 miles to be examined, causing delays which HMICS described as "unacceptable".

"It would make more sense for a paediatrician to travel to where the child is instead of the child, carer and police officers making a journey that compounds the distress of the child and carers," it noted.

Children who have been sexually assaulted in Orkney and Shetland must travel to Aberdeen, while youths in the Western Isles are sent to Glasgow.

HMICS reported: "Not only does this compound the trauma of the victim, but it can also deter other victims from coming forward."

It said there are "significant variations" in the way forensic examinations are carried out in Scotland and noted there is no process to ensure the quality of care.

The Archway, Scotland's only dedicated centre for sexual assault victims, is closed overnight and at weekends. HMICS said this has led to a "two-tier service" for victims.

The watchdog concluded: "The evidence in this review confirms the need for national standards, and highlights wider issues affecting the quality of service delivered to victims of sexual crime.

"The review shows that significant disparity in the services currently provided, and supports the need for further investment in healthcare professionals, premises, and equipment.

"The priority for forensic medical examinations should be to address the immediate health needs and future recovery of patients, with the contribution to potential criminal justice proceedings being a secondary consideration."

HMICS has made ten recommendations for improvement.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.