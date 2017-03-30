  • STV
  • MySTV

ScotRail's top ten busiest train services revealed

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

List evenly split between journeys taken in the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Packed carriages: Is your journey on the list? (file pic)
Packed carriages: Is your journey on the list? (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

The top ten busiest train services in Scotland have been revealed.

ScotRail collected data from December 2016 to calculate the highest passenger count for journeys lasting more than ten minutes.

The top journey was the Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts service at 5.21pm, which was busiest between the train leaving Haymarket and arriving at Livingston South.

The busiest morning journeys both leave Neilston for Glasgow Central at 8.07am and 8.24am.

The full list of the busiest journeys is given below:

  • Edinburgh-Glasgow Central via Shotts, 5.21pm

  • Glasgow Central-East Kilbride, 5.01pm (during the summer)

  • Neilston-Glasgow Central, 8.07am

  • Neilston-Glasgow Central, 8.24am

  • Edinburgh-Glenrothes w/Thornton, 5.53pm, via Dunfermline

  • Balloch-Airdrie, 7.07am

  • Edinburgh-Dunblane, 4.03pm

  • Glasgow Central-East Kilbride, 6.47pm

  • East Kilbride-Glasgow Central, 7.59am

  • Dalmuir-Larkhall, 8.18am

Transport Scotland said in 2007 it planned a 23% increase in seating capacity by 2019.

Last year, an extra 160 carriages were introduced, with another 180 said to follow in the next 24 months.

Next year should also see the introduction of high-speed trains.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "The Scottish Government is delivering the most ambitious programme of rail investment ever seen in Scotland, committing over £5bn across the current funding period.

"We wholly appreciate busy trains can be uncomfortable and can assure passengers we are focused on delivering the value for money service they both want and deserve.

"We will achieve this in the near future. Meanwhile this busiest trains information will help make informed journey planning choices simpler in the here and now."

Turn table: A list of the country's busiest train journeys.
Turn table: A list of the country's busiest train journeys. Transport Scotland

The Office of Rail Regulation has said there is no conclusive evidence linking crowded trains to delays or cancellations. It has reported low-level individual health and safety risks.

For a full look of the data, including alternative services to the listed busy journeys, you can read the publicly available report below.

https://www.transport.gov.scot/media/35768/ts-rail-scotrails-top-10-busiest-trains-report-march-2017.pdf | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.