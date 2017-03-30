ScotRail's top ten busiest train services revealed

List evenly split between journeys taken in the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Packed carriages: Is your journey on the list? (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

The top ten busiest train services in Scotland have been revealed.

ScotRail collected data from December 2016 to calculate the highest passenger count for journeys lasting more than ten minutes.

The top journey was the Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts service at 5.21pm, which was busiest between the train leaving Haymarket and arriving at Livingston South.

The busiest morning journeys both leave Neilston for Glasgow Central at 8.07am and 8.24am.

The full list of the busiest journeys is given below:

Edinburgh-Glasgow Central via Shotts, 5.21pm

Glasgow Central-East Kilbride, 5.01pm (during the summer)

Neilston-Glasgow Central, 8.07am

Neilston-Glasgow Central, 8.24am

Edinburgh-Glenrothes w/Thornton, 5.53pm, via Dunfermline

Balloch-Airdrie, 7.07am

Edinburgh-Dunblane, 4.03pm

Glasgow Central-East Kilbride, 6.47pm

East Kilbride-Glasgow Central, 7.59am

Dalmuir-Larkhall, 8.18am

Transport Scotland said in 2007 it planned a 23% increase in seating capacity by 2019.

Last year, an extra 160 carriages were introduced, with another 180 said to follow in the next 24 months.

Next year should also see the introduction of high-speed trains.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "The Scottish Government is delivering the most ambitious programme of rail investment ever seen in Scotland, committing over £5bn across the current funding period.

"We wholly appreciate busy trains can be uncomfortable and can assure passengers we are focused on delivering the value for money service they both want and deserve.

"We will achieve this in the near future. Meanwhile this busiest trains information will help make informed journey planning choices simpler in the here and now."

Turn table: A list of the country's busiest train journeys. Transport Scotland

The Office of Rail Regulation has said there is no conclusive evidence linking crowded trains to delays or cancellations. It has reported low-level individual health and safety risks.

For a full look of the data, including alternative services to the listed busy journeys, you can read the publicly available report below.

