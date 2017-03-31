Scots urged to increase their understanding of autism

A new campaign aims to help young people with autism find work.

Autism: Clear language must be used, charity says. (file pic) Newscast/MIND

People in Scotland are being urged to increase their understanding of autism as a new project launches.

The National Autistic Society Scotland's Moving Forward scheme, which launches on Friday, aims to help autistic young people overcome barriers to employment.

The charity has also published findings suggesting a lack of understanding of the symtoms of autism.

It found 56% of Scots think a person isn't paying attention if they don't respond right away, with a quarter finding such behaviour rude.

However people with autism often need more time to process information and clear language must be used, the charity says.

The Moving Forward project, which coincides with World Autism Awareness week, hopes to increase understanding among employers.

Jenny Paterson, director of The National Autistic Society Scotland, said: "Being autistic means seeing, hearing and feeling the world in a different way to other people, and one aspect of this can be needing extra time to process information.

"It may take some autistic people longer than expected to answer questions, and they may speak slowly or be unable to maintain eye contact during a conversation.

"This doesn't mean that they aren't paying attention, and it certainly doesn't mean they're rude."

She added: "Autistic people and their families have told us that increased understanding is the single biggest thing that would improve their lives.

"So here's some advice from me on World Autism Awareness Week: give people time to process information, use clear language, and show patience."