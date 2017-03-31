News Stand: Sturgeon's section 30 letter, superbug fear
Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Friday March 31.
A number of titles lead with the picture of Nicola Sturgeon penning the section 30 letter to Theresa May.
While the Daily Record reports on a man facing jail for child abuse.
Elsewhere the Scottish Daily Mail reports on a superbug crisis.
Friday's Press and Journal focuses on 999 call handling.
And finally The Courier leads with projected NHS Tayside savings.
