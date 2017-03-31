  • STV
  • MySTV

Comedy shows most popular in Scotland, Netflix reveals

STV

The streaming service revealed which shows were popular in each part of the UK.

Netflix: Comedy shows are more popular in Scotland.
Netflix: Comedy shows are more popular in Scotland.

Netflix comedy shows are more popular in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK, according to the first British data released by the streaming service.

Popular shows north of the border include Still Game, Frankie Boyle's stand-up shows, Burnistoun and US comedy series Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Others include Orange is the New Black and James McAvoy's film Filth.

Dramas including The Crown and House of Cards are most in-demand in London, while viewers in the north east of England are the most likely to choose horror programming such as American Horror Story over anywhere else in Britain.

Viewers in Northern Ireland also opt for dramas over any other genre, tuning into shows like Suits, Sons of Anarchy and The Good Wife.

Netflix analysed viewing by UK subscribers from October last year to March this year to find which region is most inclined to watch a specific genre.

Hit: James McAvoy in Filth.
Hit: James McAvoy in Filth.

Documentaries such as Amanda Knox and Making A Murderer find the biggest audience in the north west, where reality shows such as RuPaul's Drag Race and Hell's Kitchen are also popular.

Romantic and youth-skewing shows such as Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl and Skins are most popular in the south east.

Futuristic and sci-fi dramas such as Stranger Things, Doctor Who and Marvel's Daredevil hold the biggest appeal in the South West.

Viewers in Wales also had a high demand for comedy shows, with Gavin & Stacey, which was partly set in Barry, and The Big Bang Theory provingbig hits.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, has said drama Breaking Bad was the crucial show to help the streaming service break in to the UK.

He said: "Breaking Bad was a breaking point for Netflix in the UK when we started premiering new episodes.

"It accelerated our business and became the way they identified with us.

"They didn't need to know how Netflix worked, they just wanted to see Breaking Bad. "So it was exciting for us to do that and then premiere Better Call Saul (Breaking Bad's spin-off show)."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.