Comedy shows most popular in Scotland, Netflix reveals

Netflix: Comedy shows are more popular in Scotland.

Netflix comedy shows are more popular in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK, according to the first British data released by the streaming service.

Popular shows north of the border include Still Game, Frankie Boyle's stand-up shows, Burnistoun and US comedy series Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Others include Orange is the New Black and James McAvoy's film Filth.

Dramas including The Crown and House of Cards are most in-demand in London, while viewers in the north east of England are the most likely to choose horror programming such as American Horror Story over anywhere else in Britain.

Viewers in Northern Ireland also opt for dramas over any other genre, tuning into shows like Suits, Sons of Anarchy and The Good Wife.

Netflix analysed viewing by UK subscribers from October last year to March this year to find which region is most inclined to watch a specific genre.

Documentaries such as Amanda Knox and Making A Murderer find the biggest audience in the north west, where reality shows such as RuPaul's Drag Race and Hell's Kitchen are also popular.

Romantic and youth-skewing shows such as Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl and Skins are most popular in the south east.

Futuristic and sci-fi dramas such as Stranger Things, Doctor Who and Marvel's Daredevil hold the biggest appeal in the South West.

Viewers in Wales also had a high demand for comedy shows, with Gavin & Stacey, which was partly set in Barry, and The Big Bang Theory provingbig hits.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, has said drama Breaking Bad was the crucial show to help the streaming service break in to the UK.

He said: "Breaking Bad was a breaking point for Netflix in the UK when we started premiering new episodes.

"It accelerated our business and became the way they identified with us.

"They didn't need to know how Netflix worked, they just wanted to see Breaking Bad. "So it was exciting for us to do that and then premiere Better Call Saul (Breaking Bad's spin-off show)."