Pregnant women in Scotland to receive free vitamins

Scottish Government confirmed the supplements will be available from Saturday.

Pregnant: Every expectant mother will be offered free vitamins.

Every pregnant woman in Scotland will be offered free vitamins from this weekend.

Universal provision of the free supplements - folic acid and vitamins C and D - starts on Saturday.

The supplements were previously supplied free of charge to expectant mothers involved in the means-tested Healthy Start programme and those aged under 18.

The Scottish Government said the move was aimed at improving the health of all mothers and children and was widely supported by health workers.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said: "We are committed to giving every child in Scotland the very best start in life and helping women to enjoy a healthy pregnancy is a key part of this.

"There is strong evidence that taking vitamins during pregnancy improves both the mother and baby's health.

"By offering them to all pregnant women we can contribute towards giving every baby a fair and equal chance - a move that is widely supported by healthcare professionals."