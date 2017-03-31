Co-op ham recalled after allergen labelling error found

The company's Irresistible Scottish Breaded Ham (120g) product contains wheat.

Co-op: Breaded ham product recalled over labelling error.

Co-op has recalled a batch of ham with incorrect allergen labelling.

The shop chain's Irresistible Scottish Breaded Ham (120g) product contains wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Packets with a use-by date of April 13 are affected.

FSS officers are working closely with local authorities and Co-op, who said that they have taken immediate precautionary action.

A spokeswoman for Food Standards Scotland said: "No other Co-op products are known to be affected."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.