News Stand: Spain pledge for Scotland, Celtic win league

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Monday April 3.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday April 3.

The Daily Record leads with a ticket tout and Celtic's Scottish Premiership win.

While The Scottish Sun splits its front page between Celtic and the Yorkshire Ripper.

The National, The Herald and The Scotsman all lead with Spain's announcement it would not stand in the way of an independent Scotland joining the EU.

Elsewhere The Courier reports on court appearance of three people after "suspicious" fires.

And finally The Press and Journal says one worker on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route is injured each week.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.