Health risk to 'third of Scots' due to lack of activity

More than 1.6m people in Scotland are reportedly classed as physically inactive.

Exercise: Third of Scots 'inactive' (file pic). PA

A lack of exercise is putting a third of Scots at risk of heart disease, according to the British Heart Foundation.

More than 1.6m people in Scotland are classed as physically inactive, the charity said.

About two-fifths of adults are failing to meet government guidelines on exercise, the BHF has reported, with the average Scottish man spending a quarter of their life sitting down.

Dr Mike Knapton, associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Physical inactivity is one of the most significant global health crises of the moment.

"Levels of physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour in the UK remain stubbornly high, and combined these two risk factors present a substantial threat to our cardiovascular health and risk of early death.

"Making physical activity easier and more accessible for all is of paramount importance if we are to reduce the burden of inactivity-related ill health."

BHF has relaunched its MyMarathon campaign, challenging people to run a marathon at their own pace.

The charity hopes the campaign will raise enough money to fund £500m worth of research over the next five years.

"Our MyMarathon challenge is an ideal way for people of all fitness levels to increase their physical activity and improve their heart health," Dr Knapton added.

"Every pound raised will help fund vital research in the fight against heart disease."

About 30,000 people took part in MyMarathon last year, raising around £1m.

