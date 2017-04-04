News Stand: Fears over oil pipeline, credit card debt

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Tuesday April 4.

Here are the newspaper front pages in Scotland on Tuesday April 4.

The Daily Record reports on the £200m oil pipeline deal for Ineos.

While The Scottish Sun report on the remains found at a country estate.

Tuesday's Scottish Daily Mail reveals how many Brits face credit card debts.

And The National reports on the continuing war of words over Gibraltar.

Elsewhere The Herald claims the Conservatives could aim for power at Holyrood.

With The Scotsman splitting its front page between NHS staff survey and the St Petersburg attack.

The Press and Journal reveals taxpayers funded a man's case to clear his name.

And finally The Courier speaks to the woman ordered to pay £24,500 after parking fines.

