News Stand: Emma Caldwell, May helping diesel drivers
Catch up on newspaper front pages from across the country for Wednesday April 5.
Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Wednesday April 5.
The Daily Record reports on the renewed search for Emma Caldwell's killer.
While the Scottish Daily Mail says Theresa May will help diesel drivers.
The National talks renewable energy on its front page.
And The Herald reveals a link between Scots firms and the Formula 1 takeover.
Elsewhere The Scotsman hails a vaccine which has cut cancer cases.
The Press and Journal says north-east councils are being told to "track" travellers.
And finally The Courier reports on Easter event plans in the city.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.