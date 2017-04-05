  • STV
Vaccination 'leads to 90% drop in cancer-causing HPV'

STV

Health Protection Scotland found a reduction in the sexually transmitted virus.

Vaccination: The campaign has led to reduction in HPV levels (file pic).
Vaccination: The campaign has led to reduction in HPV levels (file pic). © Flickr/ Blake Patterson

A vaccination campaign has led to a massive reduction in levels of the cancer-causing human papillomavirus (HPV) in Scottish women, new research shows.

The study found the prevalence of the sexually transmitted virus among young women has fallen by 90% since an immunisation drive began in 2008.

The research team, led by Dr Kevin Pollock, senior epidemiologist at Health Protection Scotland, believes the reduction in HPV may lead to a commensurate drop in cervical cancer cases.

It hopes to see a decrease in new diagnoses within a year.

The research will be presented to the Microbiology Society's annual conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday by Dr Kate Cuschieri, director of the Scottish HPV Reference Lab.

She said: "These new findings indicate that the positive impact of the HPV vaccine may be even greater than we initially thought.

"Collectively, these data demonstrate the significant and continued benefits of the HPV vaccination programme in Scotland, which has achieved a consistent and high uptake of around 90% in 12 to 13-year-old girls.

"It is important that we share this good news to encourage continued participation in this successful programme."

Two genotypes of the HPV, 16 and 18, are responsible for around 80% of cervical cancers in Scotland alone.

Researchers compared the anonymised cervical screening and vaccination records of women born in 1995 with those from unvaccinated women born between 1989 and 1990.

They found around 0.5% of women from the 1995 group tested positive for HPV 16/18, compared with 21.4% of women born before 1990.

The study also showed evidence that the vaccine protects against three other high-risk HPV genotypes involved in the development of cervical cancer.

The research, which was funded by the Scottish Government, looked at samples from more than 20,000 women making it one of the largest population-based studies on the impact of the vaccine.

There were 388 new cases of cervical cancer in Scotland in 2014 and the disease is the 13th most common among women in the UK.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.