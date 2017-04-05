Bank of Scotland to close 24 branches amid 'low demand'
Unions criticised the cuts, stating many customers still value attending branches.
Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will close 24 Bank of Scotland branches due to "low levels of demand".
On Wednesday, the banking group announced it was axing 100 branches across the UK, including several Bank of Scotland premises.
Unite the union said the "continuous stream" of branch closures by the UK's retail banks appeared to show no sign of ending.
The Bank of Scotland branch closures, including one in England, will result in the net reduction of around 30 full-time staff, Lloyds said.
It aims to "redeploy all colleagues in a closing branch who want to remain with the business".
Across the UK, 200 jobs are going as a result of the closures of the Lloyds, Bank of Scotland and Halifax branches.
Bank of Scotland branches set from the axe range from ones situated in cities where "overlap" may exist - including 235 Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow and 8 Morningside Road in Edinburgh.
Full list of all Bank of Scotland branch closures:
Beauly, Highland
Bonar Bridge, Highland
Beith, North Ayrshire
Coldstream, Borders
Dalbeattie, Dumfries and Galloway
Dalry, Dumfries and Galloway
Dornoch, Highlands
Goldenacre, Edinburgh
North Morningside, Edinburgh
Fortrose, Highland
Gatehouse, Dumfries and Galloway
235 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow
Gorebridge, Midlothian
Gullane, East Lothian
Helmsdale, Highland
Kingussie, Highland
Lairg, Highlands
Lauder, East Lothian
Newtown St Boswells, Borders
Port William, Dumfries and Galloway
Stewarton, Dumfries and Galloway
West Linton, Borders
Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway
Wooler, Northumberland
A Bank of Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that we will be closing 24 Bank of Scotland branches between July and October this year.
"All of the closures announced are due to reduced or low levels of demand, and in some cases because of a local overlap of branches.
"We apologise for any inconvenience that these changes may cause, and have informed customers of the closest alternative branch."
He added: "We remain committed to our Bank of Scotland branch network and branches will continue to play an important role in our multi-channel approach to meeting customer needs; at the same time we are investing heavily in digital and mobile to give our customers choice."
The bank also announced its mobile branch service "will be further expanded across the Bank of Scotland network".
Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: "The loss of a further 100 local banks will be painful for high streets across the country to absorb.
"Unite is angered that another 200 staff have today been told that their job will be cut due to their branch shutting."
He added: "Lloyds Banking Group's rationale for branch closures is the claimed customer preference towards the use of technology across banking.
"However, this simply doesn't ring true when it's clear that many customers still value the face to face engagement with experienced and knowledgeable bank staff.
"The industry must halt these endless branch closure programs and open their eyes to what these closures are doing to rural communities, their disabled customers and the small business customers who depend on access to a local branch."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.