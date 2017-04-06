  • STV
  • MySTV

One in ten dog owners has not microchipped their pet

STV

The animals must have the implant fitted by the time they are eight weeks old.

Chip: Device helps reunite lost dogs with owners (file pic).
Chip: Device helps reunite lost dogs with owners (file pic). Press Association

One in ten dog owners in Scotland are breaking the law by failing to have their pet microchipped, researchers have found.

A year on from the introduction of compulsory microchipping in Scotland, a study by the Pet Food Manufacturing Association found 90% of dogs had been fitted with the device.

Microchips contain a unique identification number and must be registered on a database along with the owner's contact details to help reunite dogs with their owners if the pet is lost or stolen.

Legally, dogs must have the implant fitted by the time they are eight weeks old and owners who fail to comply can face a £500 fine.

The Dogs Trust charity is urging owners in Scotland to microchip their pet if they have not already done so and to keep their details up to date.

A spokesman said 243 (13%) of the 1843 stray and abandoned dogs that remained unclaimed in local authority kennels in Scotland last year could not be reunited with their owners through a lack of up-to-date microchip details.

Alex Jackson, head of campaigns at Dogs Trust, said: "Whilst we will continue to work hard to make sure the remaining 10% of dog owners in Scotland get their dog chipped, we are pleased that the law is working well across the UK, with 95% of the nation's dogs now chipped.

"It's essential that in addition to getting their dogs microchipped, the details on the database are up-to-date to ensure they have the best possible chance of being reunited with their pet should they become lost.

"It's also a legal requirement for dogs to wear a collar and tag displaying the owner's name and address when out in public."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.