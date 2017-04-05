  • STV
  • MySTV

Kirk moderator and his wife to mark Arras centenary

STV

Almost 20,000 Scots were killed in six weeks of fighting during the First World War.

Margaret Barr: Great-uncle died in the fighting.
Margaret Barr: Great-uncle died in the fighting. Church of Scotland

The moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and his wife will attend a service this weekend to mark centenary of the Battle of Arras.

The right rev Dr Russell Barr will lead prayers at the service in the French town on Sunday in memory of the 159,000 allied soldiers who died during the six-week battle during the First World War.

His wife Margaret Barr plans to lay flowers on the grave of her great-uncle, who was one of 18,800 Scots killed in the fighting.

Private David Wyllie died of gunshot wounds at the age of 29 on April 24, 1917.

He had joined up at the age of 27 in June 1915, even though as a farm worker he was exempt from service.

Mrs Barr said: "It's a huge privilege to go out to Arras and represent the family, and to lay a wreath.

"It will be quite poignant. I will go and see his grave at Duisans cemetery and lay flowers there.

"I think my father would be very proud and happy that one of his family will be there at the ceremony. It will be a very emotional day."

Mrs Barr has carefully preserved photographs of her great-uncle along with letters, records and the telegram that told the family of his death.

Her great-uncle initially served with the 14th Battalion Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders before he was moved to the 1/7th Battalion Black Watch.

He was taken to a casualty clearing station on April 23 to get treatment for an injury to his foot.

On the way, his group was again shelled and he suffered abdominal injuries, dying the following day.

Mrs Barr said: "If you read the history you get the immense feeling that people were just sent out there to be killed. It is very sad that soldiers died in huge numbers.

"And Arras had the highest death rate per day than any of the battles."

The Battle of Arras, which lasted from April 9 to May 16, had an average daily death toll of 4076.

The service the moderator is taking part in - one of five official centenary events this year - will take place at the Faubourg d'Amiens Commonwealth War Graves cemetery in Arras on Sunday morning.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.