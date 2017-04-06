News Stand: ATM heist gang face jail, Scottish Six probe

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Thursday April 6.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Thursday April 6.

A number of titles lead with the ATM heist gang convicted at court in Liverpool.

Elsewhere The Herald report on investigation into BBC decision against a Scottish Six.

Thursday's Scottish Daily Mail reveal the number of "killer drivers" who escaped jail last year.

And The National leads with the Spanish MEP fighting for Scotland.

While The Scotsman says business groups want the SNP to focus on the economy.

