Marriott to open seven new hotels in Scotland by 2021

The US firm intends to expand its footprint north of the border by almost 75%.

Marriott International has announced plans to open seven new hotels in Scotland.

The US firm intends to expand its footprint north of the border by almost 75% over the next four years.

The largest of the new hotels is expected to be built in Edinburgh.

Marriott senior vice-president Kevin Montano said: "We remain optimistic for the future growth of our company and hospitality overall in Scotland."

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Dr Lena Wilson said she was "delighted" at the decision.

"Scotland has a thriving tourism industry and is a key economic sector attracting substantial inward investment," she said.

"So Marriott's decision to increase its presence in Scotland by 2021 demonstrates their competitiveness in the sector and their commitment to Scotland.

"We look forward to continuing working with the Marriott leadership team going forward."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the news during her five-day visit to the US, where she will visit Marriott's research and design hub in New York.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.