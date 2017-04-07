News Stand: Sturgeon and May attacks, Red Rum bet found

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Friday April 7.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Friday April 7.

The Scottish Daily Mail and The Scotsman report on both sides of a Theresa May/Nicola Sturgeon feud.

While The Scottish Sun leads with a stabbing attack.

Both The Herald and The National focus on Brexit.

With The Press and Journal on Friday previewing the terror plot suspect's trial.

Elsewhere The Courier reports on gas leak fears on a busy Perth street.

And finally the Daily Record speaks to the man who found his winning Grand National slip from 1974.

