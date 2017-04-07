Jet2 announces seven new routes from Scottish airports

The airline will fly to dozens of destinations from Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2018.

Jet2: New flights to take off next year.

Airline Jet2 has announced seven new routes from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The airline will fly to 32 destinations from Edinburgh Airport next summer and 29 from Glasgow.

From 2018, new routes to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, Greek island Kos and the Portuguese island of Madeira will be offered from Edinburgh.

Jet2 will also offer new flights to the Greek islands of Kefalonia and Halkidiki, as well as Bodrum in Turkey, from Glasgow next year.

An additional brand new Boeing 737-800 aircraft will also come into operation at Edinburgh Airport.

Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy said: "This will be our biggest summer programme yet from our bases at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports, with more seats and hotels than ever.

"Our continued success in Glasgow and Edinburgh proves that our formula is the right one."

