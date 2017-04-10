News Stand: New jacket for Sergio Garcia at Augusta
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, April 10.
The Courier reports on the early morning golfing triumph of Spaniard Sergio Garcia.
The Daily Record leads with a former murder suspect running for council election.
The Scottish Sun front page has the exclusive 'Runaway mum is porn star'.
The Scotsman front page covers international politics with US, Russia and Syria conflicts.
The Press and Journal leads with 'I'm stuffed and bust'.
The National front page has a gagged Boris Johnston.
And finally The Herald goes with a picture of Grand National winning horse 'One for Arthur' on today's front page.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.