STV2: Launch date for new Scottish channel announced

STV

STV 's Glasgow and Edinburgh city channels will be rebranded in new offering.

STV2: New channel will launch on Monday, April 24.

STV has announced its new channel, STV2, will launch to viewers across Scotland on Monday, April 24.

The channel, which will go live at 5pm, will host a mix of live events, news and new programming including soaps, dramas and films.

Existing city TV channels for Glasgow and Edinburgh will be rebranded and combined with three new licences for Aberdeen, Ayr and Dundee under one distinct brand, STV2.

It will broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Freeview channel 8, Sky channel 117, Virgin channel 159 and will be streamed online via the STV Player.

The launch will also mark the start of STV's flagship new programme, STV News Tonight. 

Presented by Halla Mohieddeen, the new programme will air weeknights at 7pm on STV2.

Bobby Hain, director of channels at STV, said: "STV2 is the first commercial TV channel with a distinct schedule for Scotland and we're excited to confirm the channel will launch on Monday, April 24.

"STV2 has Scotland at its core with an entertaining mix of local, Scottish and international content. 

"Our flagship news programme, STV News Tonight, will air every weeknight as part of a diverse schedule including a daily live magazine show, programming showcasing key cultural events and local sport plus top quality drama and entertainment."

STV2 will be delivered in partnership with further educational institutions across the country including Glasgow Caledonian University, Edinburgh Napier University, Robert Gordon University, North East Scotland College, University of the West of Scotland, Abertay University and Dundee and Angus College.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.