  • STV
  • MySTV

Breast cancer drug approved for use on NHS in Scotland

STV

Kadcyla had previously been turned down by the SMC due to financial reasons.

Breast cancer: Kadcyla will be available on NHS in Scotland (file pic).
Breast cancer: Kadcyla will be available on NHS in Scotland (file pic). PA

A drug which could be used to treat women diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer has been approved for use on the NHS in Scotland.

Trastuzumab emtansine, also known as Kadcyla, had previously been unsuccessful in an attempt to receive approval for use in treating the HER2-positive form of the disease for financial reasons in 2014.

On Monday, the Scottish Medicines Consortium reversed its initial decision as Roche, the company behind the drug, offered a discount to improve the cost-effectiveness of the medicine.

The announcement came after the body's Patient and Clinician Engagement (Pace) group heard further evidence of its benefits.

Dr Alan MacDonald, chairman of the consortium, said: "I am pleased we were able to accept these new medicines for routine use in NHS Scotland.

"From the valuable testimonies given by patient groups and clinicians at our Pace meeting, we know that trastuzumab emtansine will be welcomed by patients and their families for the treatment of breast cancer.

"We were able to accept trastuzumab emtansine on resubmission because the company offered an improved Patient Access Scheme, a confidential discount that improves the cost-effectiveness of a medicine."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1367310-cancer-drug-firm-at-centre-of-row-submits-fresh-nhs-offer/ | default

Health secretary Shona Robison welcomed the announcement.

She said: "I know that there will be many patients who will be pleased and will benefit from Kadcyla now being available through the NHS and I've certainly met a number of women who have been on Kadcyla and who have wanted to be on Kadcyla, and now this approval has been made the clinical decisions of who will be appropriate will mean that many women will benefit. 

"I think around 100 women will benefit a year, and that's good news."

Gregor McNie, of Cancer Research UK, said: "We're pleased that consortium has recommended Kadcyla. It's great news that this life extending drug will be made available for some breast cancer patients in Scotland.

"The consortium does a difficult but necessary job to assess whether new cancer drugs should be made available on the NHS.

"Dr Brian Montgomery's recent review made some positive recommendations on how the consortium could improve its decision-making - it's important that these changes are made a reality for patients as soon as possible."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/295644-patients-devastated-after-breast-cancer-drug-kadcyla-rejected-by-nhs/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.