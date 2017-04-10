Breast cancer drug approved for use on NHS in Scotland

Kadcyla had previously been turned down by the SMC due to financial reasons.

Breast cancer: Kadcyla will be available on NHS in Scotland (file pic). PA

A drug which could be used to treat women diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer has been approved for use on the NHS in Scotland.

Trastuzumab emtansine, also known as Kadcyla, had previously been unsuccessful in an attempt to receive approval for use in treating the HER2-positive form of the disease for financial reasons in 2014.

On Monday, the Scottish Medicines Consortium reversed its initial decision as Roche, the company behind the drug, offered a discount to improve the cost-effectiveness of the medicine.

The announcement came after the body's Patient and Clinician Engagement (Pace) group heard further evidence of its benefits.

Dr Alan MacDonald, chairman of the consortium, said: "I am pleased we were able to accept these new medicines for routine use in NHS Scotland.

"From the valuable testimonies given by patient groups and clinicians at our Pace meeting, we know that trastuzumab emtansine will be welcomed by patients and their families for the treatment of breast cancer.

"We were able to accept trastuzumab emtansine on resubmission because the company offered an improved Patient Access Scheme, a confidential discount that improves the cost-effectiveness of a medicine."

Health secretary Shona Robison welcomed the announcement.

She said: "I know that there will be many patients who will be pleased and will benefit from Kadcyla now being available through the NHS and I've certainly met a number of women who have been on Kadcyla and who have wanted to be on Kadcyla, and now this approval has been made the clinical decisions of who will be appropriate will mean that many women will benefit.

"I think around 100 women will benefit a year, and that's good news."



Gregor McNie, of Cancer Research UK, said: "We're pleased that consortium has recommended Kadcyla. It's great news that this life extending drug will be made available for some breast cancer patients in Scotland.

"The consortium does a difficult but necessary job to assess whether new cancer drugs should be made available on the NHS.

"Dr Brian Montgomery's recent review made some positive recommendations on how the consortium could improve its decision-making - it's important that these changes are made a reality for patients as soon as possible."

