'Game-changing' HIV drug approved for NHS Scotland

PrEP can reduce the risk of contracting the virus by more than 90%.

NHS: Scotland is the first UK nation to approve the drug (file pic). Lynne Cameron / PA Wire/PA Images

A "game-changing" drug that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV has been approved for use by the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has approved the treatment PrEP, which has been shown to reduce the risk of infection in people who are at high risk by more than 90%.

Campaigners hailed the SMC for taking a "bold step", saying the medicine could play a key role in reducing the number of new HIV cases.

SMC chairman Dr Alan MacDonald said the drug "when used together with safer sex practices may help to reduce the spread of HIV, which is an ongoing priority for the Scottish Government".

Charities HIV Scotland, the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT) Scotland, Waverley Care and National Aids Trust (NAT) had joined together to campaign for the drug to be made available in the PrEP4Scotland Coalition.

Robert McKay, national director for the THT Scotland, said: "Today, Scotland has made history in the fight against the HIV epidemic.

"PrEP can now be used as a vital tool - alongside condom use, regular testing and early treatment - to help bring an end to HIV transmission in Scotland.

"Not only will this make a life-changing difference to individuals by protecting them from a lifelong and stigmatised condition, but for every person who would have become HIV positive without PrEP, NHS Scotland will save £360,000 in lifetime treatment costs."

Scotland will be the first UK nation to make PrEP available on the NHS.

A large-scale clinical trial of the drug, which has the brand name Truvada, will take place south of the border in 2017-18.

NAT chief executive Deborah Gold said the "game-changing prevention tool has the potential to massively reduce HIV rates and turn Scotland into a model internationally of how to do HIV prevention well".

She added: "The speed and decisiveness of the Scottish process contrasts starkly with delays in the other three UK nations."

