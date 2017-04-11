Record rise in passenger numbers at Scottish airports

Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen all enjoyed year-on-year increases in March.

Airports: Figures showed record increase for March (file pic). PA

Scottish airports have enjoyed record increases in passenger numbers.

Edinburgh Airport recorded its busiest March yet, with 965,000 people travelling through it last month, a 4% hike on the same month in 2016.

Glasgow Airport also had its highest passenger numbers for March last month, with more than 700,000 passengers travelling through its doors, an increase of 7%.

On Tuesday, Aberdeen International Airport revealed 247,000 passengers travelling through its doors in March, up 1% compared to the same month of last year.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport's chief executive, said: "March's passenger figures underline Edinburgh Airport's growing international ambitions and ongoing demand to fly to and from this great city.

"We have seen another solid increase in the number of international passengers which highlights the ever-increasing draw of Edinburgh as a global destination.

"An increase in visitors to the city stimulates the economy, creates new jobs and offers direct international links for all of Scotland."

He added: "As we move into the final few weeks of our public consultation on airspace change I would urge everyone in our neighbouring communities with a view on our preferred flightpath options to respond before our consultation closes on May 7."

Figures show demand for EU destinations from Glasgow, such as Paris, Valencia, Lisbon and Berlin, increased by 20.5% over the year, while long-haul carriers Emirates and Virgin Atlantic both reported an uplift in passenger numbers which led to an overall rise in international traffic of 13.7%.

Amanda McMillan, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: "Our performance during the first quarter of 2017 has ensured we've made our busiest-ever start to any year.

"Our continued growth is a direct result of our efforts in securing new routes and services for our passengers.

"If the city and Scotland are to continue to attract further visitors and enjoy the associated economic uplift, then it's important we address the high levels of air passenger duty which put our airports at a severe disadvantage when it comes to competing with our European and global counterparts."

In Aberdeen, new routes brought a 4.3% increase in international traffic while domestic passengers rose 2.4%.

Carol Benzie, the airport's managing director, said: "We have taken a great deal of encouragement from our performance over the past three months.

"It was apparent at the end of 2016 that the decline was slowing and whilst it is great to see our passenger figures for March return to growth, we are still operating in what remains an extremely challenging marketplace."

