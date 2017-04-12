News Stand: Grans gun terror and Ruth backs rape clause

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Wednesday, April 12.

Scotpapers: Today's front pages

The Daily Record and The Scottish Sun both have the story of two masked men raiding the home of an elderly gran.

The National says that Ruth Davidson backs the controversial rape clause.

Pro-Union parties furious at 'insult' to their Scottishness, according to The Scotsman.

The Press and Journal report on racism at Highland Schools.

And The Courier say house prices in Tayside are soaring.

