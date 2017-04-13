News Stand: Truth about Ruth and Alice's deadly prophecy

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, April 12.

News Stand: Thursday, April 13

The National front page is "The truth about Ruth". On Ruth Davidson backing controversial rape clause.

The Daily Record go with Alice's deadly knife prophecy. Murder trial of Alice Ruggles told she predicted her boyfriend would kill her.

The Scottish Sun have "Fake The High Road" the story about a 71-year-old who admitted she has been driving without a licence for 45 years.

The herald go with Staff shortages blamed for leaving patients in fear.

The Courier go with a story about actors who were burgled in an Airbnb.

And finally The Press and Journal go with a death-crash driver avoiding jail because it breaches her human rights.