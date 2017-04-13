  • STV
  • MySTV

Stagecoach places £70m order for hundreds of new buses

Peter Cassidy

The new vehicles, most equipped with free Wifi, will be introduced in the next year.

Stagecoach: New buses will have USB charging points (file pic).
Stagecoach: New buses will have USB charging points (file pic).

Stagecoach Group has placed an order worth £70m for hundreds of new buses and coaches.

The new fleet of around 340 vehicles, most equipped with free WiFi, will be introduced in the next 12 months.

It will bring the total cost of new orders to £1bn for 7000 new vehicles since 2006.

The new buses and coaches will be introduced in Stagecoach's regional networks in Scotland, England and Wales, as well as on the company's Megabus network in the UK as it continues to reinvest profits in improving services for customers in communities across the UK.

Its latest intake of vehicles will be fitted with CCTV and USB charging points, while most will have WiFi installed to give customers free internet access during their journeys.

The new vehicles will include 180 low-floor double-decker buses to go into service across the UK, as well as around 60 single-decker vehicles.

Also included in the latest order are the first purpose-built open top vehicles the company has ever ordered.

There are also 34 coaches for the group's UK Bus, Scottish Citylink and megabus.com operations.

All will meet Euro 6 emissions standards and most will have emissions-reducing stop-start technology.

The majority of the new vehicles are set to be built in the UK.

Stagecoach Group chief executive Martin Griffiths said: "Our focus is on delivering practical improvements to make travel even better for our customers. 

"We are continuing to reinvest money from fares in state-of-the-art, cleaner, greener vehicles, digital technology and smart ticketing to deliver an even higher standard of service. 

"These latest vehicle orders are an important part of our strategy to encourage even more people to take the bus."

He added: "Local bus services are the backbone of the country's transport networks. 

"However, the increasing problem of traffic congestion in our towns and cities is holding buses back and it is high time our politicians stepped up and took action to support bus passengers and free up road space to help bus networks flourish."

Stagecoach will also move to contactless payments by 2018.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.