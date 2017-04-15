  • STV
  • MySTV

Parents 'should be banned from hitting their children'

STV

Scotland is one of only five countries in Europe which allows parents to hit children.

Parenting: Adults 'should not hit children' (file pic).
Parenting: Adults 'should not hit children' (file pic). © SWNS Group

Parents should be banned smacking their children, a Scottish child protection chief has said.

Outgoing children's commissioner Tam Baillie said Scotland is one of only five countries in Europe which does not give children and adults equal protection from assault.

He has urged the Scottish Government to scrap the law which protects parents who hit their children.

Mr Baillie, who departs his role on May 17 and eight years in office, told the Herald: "The Scottish Government has an ambition for Scotland to be the best country in the world to bring up children.

"How can we claim that as long as we maintain this tradition of physical punishment?"

Mr Baillie refuted arguments claiming banning the act would interfere with parents' rights and risk criminalising them for disciplining their children.

He said evidence pointed to smacking bans leading to a drop in physical assault of children, and added: "Ireland changed the law and it has not resulted in parents being criminalised or being unable to control their children.

"There has been some evidence of a rise in people seeking help when they are in difficulties. There are other ways of being able to parent your child."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Our child protection improvement programme will ensure every child in Scotland at risk of harm or abuse receives the best possible support and protection.

"We do not support physical punishment and we do not consider it effective.

"We do not, however, support a ban as we do not think that would be appropriate and effective."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.