Woman in nightclothes seen walking along A90 after 2am

She was spotted near Stracathro service station in Brechin, Angus.

A woman in her nightclothes has been seen walking near a main road in Angus.

She was spotted walking next to the A90 near Stracathro Services in Brechin at around 2.20am on Sunday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was last seen around 300ft south of the station.

Police Scotland has asked locals to check on elderly family and search their gardens and outbuildings.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force.