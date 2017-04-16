Missing diver found by rescuers after coastguard search

The diver was located off the coast of Eyemouth at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

Search: Missing diver located by RNLI (file pic). Kessock RNLI

A man reported missing during a diving trip in Eyemouth has been found.

The diver was located off the Borders town at around 12.30pm on Sunday and is said to be safe and well.

Two Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were sent out by the coastguard after the man was reported overdue by colleagues.

He was quickly located in water to the south of the town and brought back to shore.

An RNLI spokesman said: "The inshore lifeboat quickly located the diver to the south of Eyemouth and took him onboard the lifeboat.

"Once it was established that he did not require any medical assistance, he was taken back to harbour and reunited with his concerned colleagues.

"Both lifeboats were then stood down and made ready for service again."

