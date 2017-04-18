News Stand: Fugitive murder suspect living in Glasgow

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, April 18.

Front pages- Tuesday, April 18

The Daily Record and The Courier have covered the story of a wedding scammer that left couples out of pocket.

The Scottish Sun have 'snared' as Interpol's most wanted is spotted living in Glasgow.

The National say it is a 'Stand Off' between USA and North Korea.

The Scotsman say MSP's have pledged to 'tone down rhetoric' in Holyrood spats.

The Herald have went with 'Kirk in landmark apology over gay discrimination'.

And the Press and Journal cover the story of a local girl seriously injured in New York.