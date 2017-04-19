News Stand: Prime Minister Theresa May calls election

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Wednesday, April 19.

News Stand: Wednesday, April 19.

There was only one story dominating the front pages this morning as the country gets election fever (again).

We start with The Daily Record who say 'it's all about May May May'.

The Scottish Sun say it's all a 'load of ballots'.

'Now is the time' according to The National

The Scottish Daily Mail go with 'Back me to save our precious union'.

The Scotsman say that the 'general election will be a vote on Scottish independence'

The Courier evokes some distant memories with 'The lady is for turning'.

And finally The Scottish Daily Express say that a 'Tory election vote can kill off indyref 2'.