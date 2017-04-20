Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with van

The man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash on Wednesday.

A motorcyclist has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash with a van.

The man is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision in the village of Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday.

The crash, which involved a white Renault Master and a red Ducati motorbike, happened on Nether Aden Road at around 7.30am.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, after being alerted by paramedics.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "The motorcyclist is at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious to life-threatening injuries.

"The crash happened on Nether Aden Road. We received a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service just after 7.30am."