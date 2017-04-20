News Stand: More election fall-out, police smear claims

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, April 20.

More reaction to the upcoming general election is dominating the front pages in Scotland again today.

We start with The Scottish Daily Mail who say Nicola Sturgeon will "hand Corbyn keys to no.10".

The National go with "SNP win will end threat to stop ScotRef" as their main story.

The Daily Record say "Chaos Theory" as they highlight a tweet from former PM David Cameron.

The Herald say "Corbyn rules out anti-Tory election coalition with SNP".

The Scotsman sat that "Tories block appeal for tactical vote to block indyref2 drive".

The Scottish Sun have broke from the norm to splash an exclusive story of police smear claims: "Lyin of duty".

And finally The Courier have went with a local story about a "man rescued from 'explosion' in flat".