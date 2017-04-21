Breast cancer patients 'not given the care they need'

Study reveals lack of specialist nurses for those with advanced cancers.

Nurse: NHS boards urged to do better. (file pic)

Women with incurable breast cancer are receiving poor care due to a lack of specialist nurses, according to a new report.

A study for Breast Cancer Care found that just a fifth of NHS organisations have one or more clinical nurse specialists dedicated to women whose cancer has come back and spread.

Advanced cancer occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, such as the bones, liver, lungs and brain.

It is incurable but some women can live for several years with treatment.

There are an estimated 36,000 people living with this type of secondary breast cancer in the UK and each year around 11,600 die from the disease.

The new study of NHS hospitals and health boards across Scotland, England and Wales found 76% agree there is not enough specialist nursing care for people with incurable breast cancer.

Some 95% of women first diagnosed with breast cancer are given access to a named clinical nurse specialist.

But only 21% of NHS organisations had a specialist nurse dedicated to those whose cancer has advanced and is incurable.

Samia al Qadhi, chief executive of Breast Cancer Care, said: "These findings highlight the worrying truth - care for people with incurable secondary breast cancer is not good enough.

"Our survey revealed nurses often lack crucial training to coordinate the complex care and treatment, help people manage often debilitating pain or have conversations about dying.

"And it is outrageous that even though specialist nursing can dramatically improve quality of life for women and men with incurable breast cancer, so many do not have a nurse they can count on for essential support."

The charity is now calling on NHS boards and trusts to ensure specialist nursing care is available for all patients.

