News Stand: Paris latest and Adam Johnson's sick boast

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, April 20.

News Stand: Friday, April 21.

We start today's front page rundown with The Scottish Daily Mail who are covering last night's terror attack in Paris.

The Daily Record and The Courier have splashed the story of the ATM crime gang who have been sentenced to a total of 92 years behind bars.

The Scottish Sun have an exclusive on shamed footballer Adam Johnson: "I wish I'd raped schoolgirl".





The Herald go with Sturgeon: Tories will win election thanks to Corbyn.

'Poisoner gets away with killing raptors' say The Press and Journal.

The National say 'Shame on Ruth' as Scottish politicians rally to scrap 'rape clause'.

And finally, Independence dismissed as 'reckless gamble' by Tories say The Scotsman