Asbestos in schools could cause 'health time bomb'

Many public buildings constructed before 2000 could contain the substance.

Asbestos: Substance can cause lung conditions (file pic).
The use of asbestos in Scottish schools has created a health time bomb, according to experts.

Many public buildings constructed before the year 2000 could contain large amounts of the substance.

Thompsons law firm, which represents victims, says exposure could claim hundreds of lives each year, with numbers rising.

Exposure to asbestos can cause the cancer mesothelioma.

Scotland is believed to have the highest incidence of mesothelioma in the world, with 175 cases diagnosed in 2014. The west of Scotland is particularly badly affected.

Iain Naylor, whose wife Sandra died from exsposure to asbestos when she was a school pupil in the 1970s, is leading calls for the issue to be a priority for local councillors.

Sandra, who attended at Airdrie's Caldervale High School, died in 2014 at the age of just 52.

Mr Naylor said "We were so upset at the diagnosis because we couldn't understand how she was exposed.

"Sandra didn't work in heavy industries or anything like that.

"I lost my wife because she was a pupil in a school full of asbestos. How could that happen?

"How many others have been affected? I want to make a direct plea to all candidates and parties across the country to begin to address this.

"Meet with campaigners and victims because the safety of our kids and working people could not be any more important."

Thompsons partner Laura Blane said: "We have around 200 cases for people who have been exposed in hospitals, schools, leisure centres, council headquarters, universities, cinemas and sports stadia.

"It is no exaggeration to say that this is an enormous ticking time bomb and I am seeing increasing numbers of cases.

"We all know that our local councillors have busy in-trays but I would say to them that this is now something that touches every community in the country."

Robin Howie, an expert consultant on asbestos, said: "This is an issue that has concerned me for decades.

"Hundreds of public buildings have a significant asbestos content. Routine maintenance and general dilapidation of those buildings causes a release of asbestos fibres into the air.

"Unless stringent asbestos fibre limits of less than 100 fibres per cubic meter are introduced and enforced in our schools and public buildings then our children will continue to be exposed to an unacceptable level of risk.

"The threat cannot be overstated."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.