Elderly miss out on free care 'due to assessment delays'

The study also found that Scots do not believe there is enough investment in care.

Delayed: Thousands of elderly are being left without care

Thousands of elderly people are missing out on free personal care payments because of delays in assessing and arranging care, says a study.

Age Scotland research shows that approximately 4000 older people were waiting longer than the six-week limit for a financial assessment.

Some were waiting several months and one case shows that a person waited almost two years for care to be arranged after their assessment.

A poll by YouGov found that 73% of Scots don't believe there is enough investment in social care.

The majority polled also didn't believe that public services will be able to provide their care needs in the future.

Age Scotland's Chief Executive Keith Robson said: "These are deeply concerning figures showing thousands of older people facing delays in the care provision they need being put in place.

"Free personal care has been one of the landmark policy initiatives in Scotland following devolution, and that is why we are calling on all levels of government to ensure the system works as it was intended.

"We want everyone in Scotland to be confident they will receive high quality care when they need it in later life, and that is what we must work to achieve."

